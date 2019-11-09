BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – For the second time in the last 18 hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched an attack on the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by launching several artillery shells towards the jihadist positions south of Kabani.

This attack by the Syrian Arab Army was followed by a powerful air assault by their Russian allies, who heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The Syrian Arab Army is now storming the jihadist positions at the northern axis of the Zuwayqat Mountains, which are located just south of Kabani.

