BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Sunday that their forces begun an anti-terror operation in the town of Sinamayn, which is located in the northern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.
According to a field source in the Dara’a Governorate, the Syrian Army’s operation came after the armed militants inside Sinamayn refused to handover their weapons and end their attacks against their forces in northern Dara’a.
The source said the Syrian Army isolated several militants in the western part of the town before storming their positions.
Furthermore, one of the leader’s of the armed group was reportedly wounded after he engaged the Syrian Armed Forces in a fierce firefight inside Sinamayn.
The operation is still ongoing at this time, but has mostly slowed down since the morning, as they have secured several areas in the town.
Sinamayn was one of the first towns to reconcile with the Syrian government during the early years of the war; however, since the governorate-wide ceasefire in 2018, the security situation inside the town has crumbled, with Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cells wreaking havoc on their positions.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.