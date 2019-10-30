BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army launched a big attack on southern Idlib and southern Aleppo today, targeting several areas under the control of the jihadist rebels.

Among the many areas attacked by the Syrian Army was the jihadist-held town of Jazraya, which is located in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

Local field journalists near Jazraya filmed the Syrian military attacking the town earlier today:

