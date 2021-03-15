vote Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside their allies from the Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) and Russian Armed Forces, launched a large-scale military operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the central region of the Arab Republic.

According to reports from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies began heavily targeting the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region, which is where the terrorist group has carved out a large area of influence in the vast Syrian Desert.

In addition to the ground forces of the Syrian Arab Army and Jerusalem Brigade, the Russian Aerospace Forces have begun to heavily bombard the Islamic State’s positions between the Homs, Hama and Deir Ezzor governorates.

These airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces have forced the Islamic State to abandon some of their hideouts in central Syria, especially in the mountainous part of the Syrian Desert, which ISIS has used avoid Syrian Army patrols.

In a video released over the weekend, the Syrian Armed Forces can be seen in the desert, as they prepare to begin their operation against the Islamic State.

Later, video footage emerged of the Syrian Army combing through areas of the Badiya Al-Sham region, as sapper units searched for explosives left behind by the terrorist group.

