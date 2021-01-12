BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a large-scale military operation along the Jordanian border with the Al-Sweida Governorate, following the kidnapping of several civilians by terrorist groups in the area.

According to a field report from the Al-Sweida Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army and other elements from the government security forces launched the large-scale operation at dawn on January 11th; they reportedly encircled the area where the suspects were hiding out near the Jordanian border.

The reports said the Syrian Arab Army’s primary purpose was to liberate the kidnapped civilians and arrest those responsible for the crime in southern Al-Sweida.

A source in the Syrian Arab Army said that their forces are currently engaged in the operation, as they continue to comb through different parts of the cordoned border area in search of the terrorists behind the kidnappings and robberies in the Al-Sweida Governorate.

The kidnappings reportedly took place along the Damascus-Sweida Highway, which in the past, has witnessed similar events carried out by militants loyal to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

At the same time, the Russian Aerospace Forces continue their reconnaissance missions the along the Sweida-Deir Ezzor-Homs border.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have been monitoring this desert region closely over the last few weeks, especially after the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a string of attacks in this area.