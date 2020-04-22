BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a number of attacks in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, Wednesday, targeting the militant front-lines in response to their continued presence and buildup in these areas.
According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army began the day targeting the movements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the National Liberation Front (NLF) at the Al-Fatira front and Al-Bara’ axis in the Idlib Governorate.
The Syrian Arab Army would then expand their attack to a number of points around the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, with a heavy emphasis on several HTS and NLF sites near the Turkish border.
No information was given about the response from the militant forces, who are likely to counter the Syrian Arab Army’s attacks.
The Syrian Army considers the continued presence of militant groups south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) to be a violation of the March 5th Moscow Agreement.
Per this agreement, the militant groups were supposed to withdraw at least 6 km north of the M-4 Highway; however, there has been no movement by these forces.
Despite the reluctance of the militant groups to withdraw from the M-4 Highway, the Syrian Arab Army’s operations in this region are currently limited due to Russia’s ongoing negotiations with Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already warned the Syrian government that his forces will not hesitate to attack the SAA if they continue to attack, but, as of now, both sides have avoided one another.
