BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently striking the Idlib Governorate, targeting a number of areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army launched a heavy attack in response to the jihadist assault that was launched on their positions in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The source said the Syrian Army is attacking a number of areas along the southern front of the Idlib Governorate, including the town of Ma’ar Tahramah.
The Syrian Arab Army would also attack several sites controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in western Idlib; this includes the militant stronghold of Kafr Nabl.
Earlier in the day, the jihadist rebels attacked the Syrian Army defenses in southern Idlib, prompting the latter to respond with a heavy barrage of artillery to deter any further strikes.
According to Syria-based Al-Watan, the Russian-sponsored ceasefire in Idlib will expire tomorrow morning.
Once this ceasefire expires, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to resume their offensive operations along the Hama-Idlib axis.
The Syrian Army has already begun gathering their forces in the southern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain; this is where the next offensive is expected to take place.
