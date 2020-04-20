BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a heavy attack on the jihadist rebel positions in the southern and eastern parts of Idlib, Monday, a source told Al-Masdar News from nearby Hama.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army launched heavy artillery and missiles towards the gathering points of the jihadist rebels, with an emphasis on the latter’s positions around the town of Afis.
The source said the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) continue to deploy reinforcements to the southern and eastern countrysides of Idlib, which is a violation of the March 5th Moscow Agreement.
The Syrian military has already made it clear that they would not sit idly while the jihadist rebels mobilize their forces along the front-lines.
Over the last few weeks, the Syrian Army has become more aggressive in their approach towards the jihadists in southern and eastern Idlib, with several attacks launched in this time frame.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.