BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a heavy attack on the jihadist rebel positions in the southern and eastern parts of Idlib, Monday, a source told Al-Masdar News from nearby Hama.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army launched heavy artillery and missiles towards the gathering points of the jihadist rebels, with an emphasis on the latter’s positions around the town of Afis.

The source said the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) continue to deploy reinforcements to the southern and eastern countrysides of Idlib, which is a violation of the March 5th Moscow Agreement.

The Syrian military has already made it clear that they would not sit idly while the jihadist rebels mobilize their forces along the front-lines.

Over the last few weeks, the Syrian Army has become more aggressive in their approach towards the jihadists in southern and eastern Idlib, with several attacks launched in this time frame.

