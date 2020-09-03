BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has hammered the jihadist defenses along the Turkish border region in northern Latakia.

According to a field source in Latakia, the Syrian Army fired several missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Turkmen region, hitting the latter’s defenses near the town of Sarraf.

The source said the Syrian Army managed to score direct hits on the jihadist positions, which resulted in heavy damage to the latter’s defenses near the Turkish border.

The Syrian Army has recently intensified their attacks in the Latakia Governorate, following a relatively calm summer in the Jabal Al-Akrad and Jabal Al-Turkmen regions.