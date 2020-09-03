BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has hammered the jihadist defenses along the Turkish border region in northern Latakia.
According to a field source in Latakia, the Syrian Army fired several missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Turkmen region, hitting the latter’s defenses near the town of Sarraf.
The source said the Syrian Army managed to score direct hits on the jihadist positions, which resulted in heavy damage to the latter’s defenses near the Turkish border.
The Syrian Army has recently intensified their attacks in the Latakia Governorate, following a relatively calm summer in the Jabal Al-Akrad and Jabal Al-Turkmen regions.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.