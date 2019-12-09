BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) artillery and missile teams unleashed a heavy attack across the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this morning.
According to a military report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army heavily targeted several front-lines towns and villages in southern Idlib, with a primary focus on Al-Badriyah and Al-Huwayjah.
With the Syrian and Russian air forces mostly grounded due to poor weather conditions, the SAA has increased their strikes in order to weaken the jihadist forces in the Idlib countryside.
The report added that the Syrian Army is now targeting the jihadist defenses in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate; these strikes are targeting the Kafr Naha and Al-Zahra’a areas.
While the Syrian Arab Army controls most of Aleppo city, the jihadist rebels continue to hold onto some areas at the outskirts of the provincial capital.
