BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack across the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, today, targeting a number of sites under the control of the jihadist rebels.

According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army launched heavy artillery and missiles towards a number of militant gatherings in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly concentrated their attack on the militant-held areas north of Kafr Nabl and the Jabal Shashabo area.

In particular, the Syrian Arab Army repeatedly struck the militant positions at the towns of Al-Bara’a and Al-Fateera, causing several explosions that could be heard in the southern Idlib countryside.

This attack by the Syrian Arab Army followed reports of a new Turkish military convoy heading to the Idlib Governorate.

Since the start of the March 5th Moscow Agreement, the Turkish Army has setup dozens of observation posts between the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

Per the previous Sochi Agreement, the Turkish Army is only allotted 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria; however, they have since constructed dozens of others.

