BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army troops (SAA) launched a fresh offensive in the Wadi Barada area of Damascus, Saturday, after militants of the al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham) refused to leave the area disarmed.

Led by their 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed a number of sites around Wadi Barada, killing several militants from Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front), while also clearing a number of nearby farms.

Video footage of the Syrian Arab Army's operations on Sunday was captured by Russia Today's Ruptly crew; it shows the government forces targeting Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's hideouts near Wadi Barada.

The Syrian government forces had initially offered the militants a safe passage to the Idlib Governorate, which came as part of a ceasefire deal that involved the evacuation of civilians and disarmed militants.