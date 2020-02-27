BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a counter-offensive in the eastern part of Saraqib after losing the city to the Turkish-backed forces earlier this morning.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Reaches Eastern Part of Al-Ghaab Plain With New Advance

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army launched the counter-offensive to reenter Saraqib from its eastern entrance, while their forces in the western countryside of the city attempt to fend off attacks on the towns of Dadikh and Jawbas.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army has managed to reenter the eastern part of the city, while also securing some neighborhoods that the militants did not enter.

Earlier this week, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), alongside their jihadist allies, launched a big assault to capture the town of Nayrab and its surroundings from the Syrian Arab Army.

They would achieve a major breakthrough on Wednesday when their forces captured Nayrab and neighboring Afis; this would culminate in the NLF’s eventual entry into Saraqib this morning.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Syrian Army's advancing towards important jihadist base in Idlib: source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxIgor BundyFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What can I say but, “Go SAA! With some cover from the Syrian Airforce and the RuAF remove the head-chopping and human liver-eating jihadis from Syria

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 17:25
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why don’t you call these for what they are : eating human flesh is cannibalism… BTW it’s the best way to end with a spongiform encephalopathy similar to the mad-cow disease… Unlike reptiles, mammals are not cannibalism-friendly : you end with nasty prions (misfolded proteins) and end paying such a practise the hard way. Such diseases have been stated on all population that had some cannibalistic behaviour.
My 2c such critters wouldn’t be happy with an alcoholic liver! A liver with cirrhosis looks very very bad! 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 01:08
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Primero es que no hay presencia de civiles en la zona, por tanto la fuerza aérea Rusa es quien tiene que apoyar bombardeando a los terroristas, aniquilar mercenarios, destruir sus armamentos pesados y móviles, incluyendo a los Turcos.
Esta es la zona más importante que perdió el ejercito Sirio, sólo espero que recupere pronto.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 17:13
igybundy
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
igybundy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

why enter when you can just scorch it.. not like there is anything worth in it after the turks looted and sold anything of worth.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 00:29