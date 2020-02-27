BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a counter-offensive in the eastern part of Saraqib after losing the city to the Turkish-backed forces earlier this morning.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army launched the counter-offensive to reenter Saraqib from its eastern entrance, while their forces in the western countryside of the city attempt to fend off attacks on the towns of Dadikh and Jawbas.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army has managed to reenter the eastern part of the city, while also securing some neighborhoods that the militants did not enter.
Earlier this week, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), alongside their jihadist allies, launched a big assault to capture the town of Nayrab and its surroundings from the Syrian Arab Army.
They would achieve a major breakthrough on Wednesday when their forces captured Nayrab and neighboring Afis; this would culminate in the NLF’s eventual entry into Saraqib this morning.
