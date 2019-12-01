BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big counter-offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night in order to retake the areas they lost to the jihadist rebels on Saturday.
According to a field report from southeastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army’s first attack to retake the town of ‘Aajaz was repelled by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the so-called “National Liberation Army”.
The field report said the Syrian Arab Army is engaged in fierce combat with the jihadist rebels as they attempt to recover the four towns, including ‘Aajaz, that were lost over the course of the last 24 hours.
On Saturday, the jihadist rebels launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
This attack by the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed militant allies came just a day after they were initially repelled by the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) at the town of ‘Aajaz.
