BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy assault along the southwestern Aleppo front-lines on Friday, as their troops continue their campaign against the jihadist rebels in the governorate.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a heavy barrage of artillery and missiles towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s (HTS) positions around the strategic Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5), resulting in heavy explosions that could be heard as far as the provincial capital.

The source pointed out that most of the artillery strikes concentrated on the key town of Khan Touman, which is located along the Aleppo-Idlib Highway.

This latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes just a day after they launched a wide-scale assault on the jihadist positions in the Aleppo Governorate.

At the same time, the Syrian Army has continued to target the Idlib Governorate with heavy artillery, while their troops attempt to advance north of Jarjanaz.

