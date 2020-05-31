BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their assault on the key town of Kabani in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

According to a field report from Latakia, the Syrian Army and Republic Guard unleashed a barrage of artillery shells and missiles towards Kabani, targeting the trenches and dens of the jihadist rebels.

The report said the Syrian Army heavily concentrated their attack on the jihadist fortifications, as they consider a new operation to capture Kabani from the hardline groups in control of it.

The town of Kabani is currently under the control of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

These two groups have repeatedly foiled the Syrian Army offensives to capture Kabani in the past, often inflicting heavy casualties in the ranks of the troops attacking this mountaintop town.

