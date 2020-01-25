BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a fresh attack along the western Aleppo axis last night, marking the first time in several years that they have attempted to advance at this front.
Led by the 4th Armored Division and Republican Guard, the Syrian military reportedly targeted the jihadist defenses at the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter axis, as they attempted to advance near the Great Prophet Mosque.
According to a military source in Aleppo, no major gains have been made as of yet, despite some reports by pro-government social media pages. The source added that the Syrian Army is also attacking a few other axes in the western part of Aleppo.
This latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army appears to be a preliminary assault and not the main offensive. The main offensive is expected to include several tanks and a large number of soldiers.
At the same time, the Russian Air Force is hammering the jihadist defenses around the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate. This attack is targeting the supply lines of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) to the provincial capital’s outskirts.
