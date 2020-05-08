BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a military operation in the Daraa Governorate on Friday that targets two towns where several militants are holed up and refusing to surrender.
Led by Division 15 (special forces), the Syrian Arab Army kicked off their operation on Friday by storming the town of Mazrib in an effort to arrest the militants that killed nine soldiers earlier this week.
According to the latest field report from the Daraa Governorate, the Syrian Army’s operation has resulted in the death of more than ten militants and the arrest of a few others.
The report said the Syrian Army is still trying to force the remaining militants in Mazrib to surrender to their forces, especially the ones responsible for kidnapping and executing nine soldiers.
It would add that the Syrian military is likely going to continue their operation on Saturday, as they look to conclude this major operation inside the Daraa Governorate.
Friday’s operation was launched in response to the refusal of the militant groups to hand over their weapons to the Syrian Army and accept a transfer to the Idlib Governorate.
The militants informed the Russian military, who was negotiating on behalf of the SAA, that they would rather fight than accept the terms; this, in turn, led to the operation on Friday.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.