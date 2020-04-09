BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched their heaviest attack of the year, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the vast desert region between the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.
According to a military report from the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State launched several attacks on the Syrian Army’s positions during the early morning hours, resulting in a fierce battle that would last for much of the day.
The report said the Islamic State primarily concentrated their attacks on the Badiya Al-Sukhnah and Badiya Al-Sham regions.
Following hours of intense firefights, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) entered the battle, carrying out several strikes on the Islamic State terrorists.
These strikes would prove effective, as the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Liwaa Al-Quds were able to restore order.
The Syrian Army and their allies were able to kill and wound several Islamic State fighters during the clashes, forcing the latter to eventually abandon their assault and flee further into the desert.
