BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) squared off with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Al-Mayadeen District of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday, resulting in a fierce battle for a couple of hours.

According to a military source from the SAA, their troops addressed the Islamic State attack Badiya Al-Mayadeen region, killing and wounding several terrorists in the process.

The source said the Islamic State’s attack began when they stormed the NDF’s positions in the Al-Ashara area, but it would be short-lived, as the Syrian Army helped their allied forces drive back the terrorists.

At the same time, the Syrian Army addressed an ISIS attack in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area of Homs, which resulted in a short clash with the terrorists.

Both of these ISIS attacks would be repelled, as the terrorist group continues to take advantage of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Iraq and Syria.

