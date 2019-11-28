BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out an operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization on Wednesday, resulting in the death of a number of militants in eastern Homs.
According to a field report, the Syrian Army, alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), clashed with a group of Islamic State fighters in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area of eastern Homs during the day on Wednesday.
The field report from the Homs Governorate said the Syrian Arab Army and NDF troops managed to overwhelm the Islamic State fighters, resulting in the death of most of the terrorists, but no casualties within their own ranks.
Following these clashes, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) conducted several airstrikes in the area between Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula. The report said the military believed a number of Islamic State terrorists were hiding out in this desert region.
The Islamic State has often carried out attacks against the Syrian Arab Army troops along the Deir Ezzor-Sukhnah Road, prompting the military to increase their presence in this vast desert region in eastern Syria.
