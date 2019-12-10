BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) clashed with a group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists east of Palmyra on Tuesday.

According to a military report from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill several Islamic State terrorists that were moving between the cities of Al-Sukhnah and Palmyra.

Another battle between the Syrian Army and Daesh was reported near the Arwad Dam; this resulted in few casualties for both sides and the eventual withdrawal of terrorists from the area.

Following these clashes, Russian and Syrian warplanes reportedly carried out airstrikes over the Islamic State’s suspected positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region, which is located in northeastern Homs.

This past weekend, the Syrian Arab Army sent several units of reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Homs, as they look to intensify their operations against the terrorist forces.

