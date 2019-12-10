BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) clashed with a group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists east of Palmyra on Tuesday.
According to a military report from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill several Islamic State terrorists that were moving between the cities of Al-Sukhnah and Palmyra.
Another battle between the Syrian Army and Daesh was reported near the Arwad Dam; this resulted in few casualties for both sides and the eventual withdrawal of terrorists from the area.
Following these clashes, Russian and Syrian warplanes reportedly carried out airstrikes over the Islamic State’s suspected positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region, which is located in northeastern Homs.
This past weekend, the Syrian Arab Army sent several units of reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Homs, as they look to intensify their operations against the terrorist forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.