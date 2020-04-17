BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – Members of the Syrian Arab Army monitored hostile movements of armed groups on the axis of the town of Al-Ankawi in the Al-Ghaab yesterday.

A field source in the Syrian Arab Army confirmed to told Sputnik Arabic that yesterday evening, on the axis of the Al-Ghaab Plain in the northwestern countryside of Hama, two SUVs were accompanied by a number of motorcycles, the former of which is used by armed groups to transport weapons, ammunition and individuals to avoid monitoring.

The source continued: “These mechanisms were dealt with through a series of firearms with various weapons, which resulted in the destruction of these mechanisms and the killing and wounding of those inside them.

For its part, local sources in Idlib countryside confirmed to Sputnik Arabic, quoting members of the White Helmets, that 7 victims of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) organization had been transferred to the “Jisr Al-Shughour Hospital after the attack.

The source confirmed that some of the dead were identified, among them Maher Kojak, nicknamed “the TOW sniper”, who is considered one of the most skilled operators of the U.S.-made anti-tank missiles.

Kojak is known for its mastery over the recent years dealing with this type of American-made missiles, and its prominent activity in using it on the fronts of Latakia and Western Hama.

