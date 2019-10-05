BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to foil another Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) attack along the key highway that links the towns of Al-Shoula and Al-Sukhnah in eastern Syria.

For the second time this week, the Islamic State used the cover of night to storm the Syrian Arab Army checkpoints along this major roadway western Deir Ezzor.

The clashes between the Syrian Army and Islamic State would last for a short period of time and would eventually end with the terrorist group withdrawing into the Al-Sukhnah desert.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army said the Islamic State also attacked their forces in the mountain region that is located east of Al-Sukhnah; this would result in a short battle between the two forces.

According to the source, the Syrian Army foiled this Islamic State assault on the eastern mountains, marking the end of the terrorist group’s attacks.

The source added that more than 15 Islamic State terrorist were killed during these clashes.

Advertisements