BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun their operation in Daraa to capture the militants that executed nine soldiers in the town of Mazrib earlier this week.

According to a field report from the Daraa Governorate, the Syrian Army, led by their special forces, launched their operation from several axes in a bid to capture the militants that are refusing to surrender.

In addition to the special forces (Division 15), the operation includes the 4th Armored Division, 5th Armored Division, and National Defense Forces (NDF) of Daraa.

Earlier this week, a group of operatives belonging to a militant sleeper cell carried out the kidnapping and execution of nine soldiers in the town of Mazrib.

This attack prompted the Syrian Arab Army to cordon off the town and the entire area before demanding that the militants surrender themselves.

The militants have refused to surrender themselves to the Syrian Army, which has now prompted the Syrian Army to launch this latest operation in the Daraa Governorate.

This is the second major military operation in Daraa since the Syrian Army declared the entire governorate under their control in 2018.

