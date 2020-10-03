BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began an operation inside the town of Kanaker on Saturday after building up their forces in the area for much of the week.
According to a field report from rural Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army, backed by reconciled rebels, entered Kanaker on Saturday and began combing through the town.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army and their allied forces entered different buildings in search of militants and their weapons, while establishing security corridors across the town.
It would add that the Syrian Army and their allied forces are still conducting the operation in search of the militants that were behind the kidnappings and attacks that took place last week.
The Syrian Arab Army previously captured Kanaker from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham during their West Ghouta operation that lasted from 2012-2018.
However, despite maintaining full control of the West Ghouta region in 2019 and 2020, the Syrian Arab Army has faced several security issues, especially from militants that remained inside several of the towns in rural Damascus, Daraa and Al-Quneitra.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.