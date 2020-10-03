BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began an operation inside the town of Kanaker on Saturday after building up their forces in the area for much of the week.

According to a field report from rural Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army, backed by reconciled rebels, entered Kanaker on Saturday and began combing through the town.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army and their allied forces entered different buildings in search of militants and their weapons, while establishing security corridors across the town.

It would add that the Syrian Army and their allied forces are still conducting the operation in search of the militants that were behind the kidnappings and attacks that took place last week.

The Syrian Arab Army previously captured Kanaker from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham during their West Ghouta operation that lasted from 2012-2018.

However, despite maintaining full control of the West Ghouta region in 2019 and 2020, the Syrian Arab Army has faced several security issues, especially from militants that remained inside several of the towns in rural Damascus, Daraa and Al-Quneitra.