BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a massive desert operation in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs on Tuesday, as they attempt to eliminate the large number of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) sleeper cells in the country.
Backed by Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) and National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian military stormed several areas in the Badiya Al-Sham region to destroy these terrorist sleeper cells.
According to a field report from the area, the operation has thus far been a success, as the army has eliminated some cells and captured weapons hidden inside caves used by the Islamic State terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sham region.
At the same time, Russian helicopters and reconnaissance planes are providing close support to the Syrian ground forces, as they attempt to avenge the loss of one of their generals, who was killed last week in Deir Ezzor.
The Islamic State has been operating for a long time in central Syria; however, since losing Raqqa and several other areas east of the Euphrates, the terrorist group has relied on their sleeper cells to wreak havoc against the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.