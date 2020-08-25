BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a massive desert operation in the Badiya Al-Sham region of Homs on Tuesday, as they attempt to eliminate the large number of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) sleeper cells in the country.

Backed by Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) and National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian military stormed several areas in the Badiya Al-Sham region to destroy these terrorist sleeper cells.

According to a field report from the area, the operation has thus far been a success, as the army has eliminated some cells and captured weapons hidden inside caves used by the Islamic State terrorists in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

At the same time, Russian helicopters and reconnaissance planes are providing close support to the Syrian ground forces, as they attempt to avenge the loss of one of their generals, who was killed last week in Deir Ezzor.

The Islamic State has been operating for a long time in central Syria; however, since losing Raqqa and several other areas east of the Euphrates, the terrorist group has relied on their sleeper cells to wreak havoc against the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).