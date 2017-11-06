BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in the northeastern countryside of Hama, today, targeting the last towns located south of Al-Rahjan, an Al-Qaeda stronghold.

Led by the Republican Guard and Qalamoun Shield, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the town of Sarha Shamali from their positions at recently captured Hasrat.

Not long after launching the assault, the Syrian Army was able to break-through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses at Sarha Shamali, resulting in the capture of the town.

As a result of today’s advance, the Syrian Army is now at the southern outskirts of Al-Rahjan.

