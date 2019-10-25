BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to score a new advance in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Friday after a long night of clashes with the jihadist rebels in the area.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army began Friday’s attack by storming the hilltops located directly south of the key town of Kabani.

Following a series of heavy clashes, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several sites south of Kabani, putting them within striking distance of this jihadist stronghold in northeast Latakia.

The Syrian Arab Army is now engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party at the last hills south of Kabani.

If the Syrian Army can capture these hilltops from the jihadist rebels, they will be able to enter the town for the first time since the start of the war.

Seizing Kabani is incredibly important to the Syrian Army’s high command, as the town itself overlooks the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and the southwestern part of Jisr Al-Shughour city in the Idlib Governorate.

