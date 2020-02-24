BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their wide-scale operation in the Idlib Governorate this afternoon, as their troops seized more ground in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
According to the latest field report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Warmiyah after a short battle with the jihadist rebels on Monday afternoon.
With the capture of Warmiyah, the Syrian Arab Army has now captured a dozen towns and villages in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate over the past 24 hours.
The Syrian Arab Army is striving to capture the the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib, as they attempt to take hold of the last areas under jihadist control along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
