BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured another town in eastern Idlib after advancing north from the strategic city of Mara’at Al-Nu’man.

According to a new report from eastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the town of ‘Ayn Halban, which is located south of Saraqib.

This latest advance comes just hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Khan Al-Sabil and two other villages north of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

The Syrian Arab Army now finds themselves within 9 kilometers of Saraqib, which is the closest approach the military has made since losing the city in 2012.

Saraqib is a high priority for the Syrian Army because it is a crossroads city. Two major highways go through Saraqib, including the primary route to Aleppo from Idlib.

