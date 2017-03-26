BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Sunday morning, targeting the Islamic State’s last positions in the Deir Hafer Plain.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the village of Rasm Al-Khamis Al-Gharbi this morning; this led to a fierce battle with the remaining Islamic State terrorists in the area.

While they managed to hold up for several hours, the Islamic State forces eventually withdrew from Rasm Al-Khamis Al-Gharbi, leaving the entire village for the Syrian Arab Army to take control of this afternoon.

Today’s liberation of Rasm Al-Khamis Al-Gharbi comes just 12 hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured three villages from the Islamic State militants, putting them on the verge of reaching the Maskanah Plain.

1 Comment on "Syrian Army keeps rolling in east Aleppo as ISIL retreats to the Euphrates"

Stern Daler
Not like the steam engine when more elite forces where available but keeping IS off balance and withdrawing for sure.

Today 15:25
