BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army, backed by the National Defense Forces, continued their field operations in eastern Syria today.

Led by the first and third divisions, the Syrian army stormed the Islamic states last major pocket in the Al-Sweida Governorate.

According to field source, the Syrian Army manage to liberate several points from the Islamic State, forcing the letter to fall back further in the strategic volcanic region.

The source said that several Islamic State terrorists were killed during the clashes, including a number of foreign combatants.

In addition to the ground advances, the Syrian Army also captured a large cache of weapons that were left behind by the Islamic State in this volcanic region.

The Syrian Army is now working for the remaining areas still occupied by the Islamic State terrorists; this battle should conclude in the coming days.

