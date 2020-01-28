BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has not let up their assault on the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate as their forces have seized more ground since capturing Ma’arat Al-Nu’man about an hour ago.

According to a new field report, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) has secured Ma’arat Al-Nu’man following the capture of Hintawtin to the west of the city.

The Syrian Arab Army is still pushing further west of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, with reports of their troops attacking several sites around this strategic city in Idlib.

