BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their field operations around the Abu Dhuhour Airport, today, targeting the western and northwestern axes around this military installation.
Backed by close air support from the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Syrian Army was able to take control of the strategic city of Abu Dhuhour, which is located west of the military airport.
Following the capture of Abu Dhuhour city this afternoon, the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces imposed full control of three towns near the military airport; these included Dahrat Khafitah, Khafiyah, and Jafar.
The Syrian Army is now attempting to secure all of the flanks around the Abu Dhuhour Airport so that they can conclude operations at this front.
