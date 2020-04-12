BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attacked a group of jihadist rebels in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Sunday after they were seen gathering at a point near the town of Kafr Ta’al.

According to the reports, the Syrian Arab Army heavily shelled the group of jihadists, prompting them to disperse in western Aleppo.

In response, another group of jihadist rebels fired mortar rounds towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions, as the two sides exchanged hostilities for a brief juncture on Sunday.

No casualties were reported by either party.

Despite an ongoing ceasefire in Idlib, the Syrian Army and militant forces continue to exchange hostilities across northwestern Syria.

