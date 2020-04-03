BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels traded attacks along the Jabal Al-Zawiya region’s western axis, a field source told Al-Masdar News from the town of Joureen.

The clashes would break out on Friday when jihadists from the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group launched artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions in the Jabal Shashabo area of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

In response, the Syrian Arab Army fired several artillery shells towards the jihadist positions north of the Jabal Shashabo area.

The two sides have since traded attacks every few minutes, despite the existence of a fragile ceasefire that was established in Moscow, Russia on March 5th.

According to a military source in Damascus, the ceasefire agreement is currently in limbo, as the Turkish Armed Forces were supposed to force the militant groups to withdraw from the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Since the militant groups have refused to leave the M-4 Highway, the Syrian Arab Army has increased their presence in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, with reports of a new operation in the coming weeks.

