BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels are currently engaged in a fierce battle along the southeastern Idlib front, as both parties continue to trade attacks.

According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels are trading heavy machine gun and artillery fire near the town ‘Aajaz and several other points in southeastern Idlib.

While no one is advancing, the source said intense exchange of hostilities is proving costly for both sides, as they are merely 50 meters away from each other on the battlefield.

Over the last two weeks, the Syrian Army and militant forces have traded offensives in southeastern Idlib, with both sides failing to hold onto to the ground they have captured from one another.

Unlike the Syrian Army’s November offensive in southeast Idlib, the 25th Special Mission Forces are not participating in these attacks; instead, the military forces at this front are led by troops from the Republican Guard, 11th Tank Division, and 5th Corps.

Advertisements