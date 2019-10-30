BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels have been deadlocked in a fierce battle for the key town of Kabani for the past four days.

This back-and-forth battle in the northeastern countryside of Latakia has resulted in high casualties for all parties involved, despite little-to-no ground progress for the Syrian Arab Army who is launching this offensive.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division has been repeatedly storming the jihadist positions south of Kabani in a bid to reach this key mountaintop town.

However, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) have refused to concede the last hilltops south of Kabani.

According to a military source near the front-lines in northeast Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army has once again made an attempt to advance south of Kabani this morning, despite being repelled the last last three times this week.

The reason for Kabani’s importance is due to its location atop of Latakia’s highest point and its proximity to the strategic city of Jisr al-Shughour in western Idlib.

If the Syrian Army were to capture Kabani, they would have fire control over the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and the remaining areas under militant control in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia.

