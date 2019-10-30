BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels have been deadlocked in a fierce battle for the key town of Kabani for the past four days.
This back-and-forth battle in the northeastern countryside of Latakia has resulted in high casualties for all parties involved, despite little-to-no ground progress for the Syrian Arab Army who is launching this offensive.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division has been repeatedly storming the jihadist positions south of Kabani in a bid to reach this key mountaintop town.
However, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) have refused to concede the last hilltops south of Kabani.
According to a military source near the front-lines in northeast Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army has once again made an attempt to advance south of Kabani this morning, despite being repelled the last last three times this week.
The reason for Kabani’s importance is due to its location atop of Latakia’s highest point and its proximity to the strategic city of Jisr al-Shughour in western Idlib.
If the Syrian Army were to capture Kabani, they would have fire control over the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain and the remaining areas under militant control in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.