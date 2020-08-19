BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels exchanged hostilities on Wednesday, as both parties traded heavy artillery and machine gun fire along the front-lines of Jabal Al-Zawiya.

According to a field source in northern Hama, the Syrian Army was engaged in an artillery exchange with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies at a number of points in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, including the area around Al-Bara’a.

The Syrian Army also targeted the jihadist positions at the town of Al-Fateerah, which is where the militants have been firing artillery from.

While some opposition activists claimed that the Turkish military launched an attack against the Syrian Army, an SAA source nearby denied the reports and pointed out that the enemy artillery came from the areas observed by Russian and Syrian reconnaissance planes.

Despite these occasional flare ups of violence, the situation around the southern countryside Idlib does remain relatively stable, as neither party has attempted to advance their positions in quite some time.