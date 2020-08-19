BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels exchanged hostilities on Wednesday, as both parties traded heavy artillery and machine gun fire along the front-lines of Jabal Al-Zawiya.
According to a field source in northern Hama, the Syrian Army was engaged in an artillery exchange with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies at a number of points in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, including the area around Al-Bara’a.
The Syrian Army also targeted the jihadist positions at the town of Al-Fateerah, which is where the militants have been firing artillery from.
While some opposition activists claimed that the Turkish military launched an attack against the Syrian Army, an SAA source nearby denied the reports and pointed out that the enemy artillery came from the areas observed by Russian and Syrian reconnaissance planes.
Despite these occasional flare ups of violence, the situation around the southern countryside Idlib does remain relatively stable, as neither party has attempted to advance their positions in quite some time.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.