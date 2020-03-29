BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The General Command of the Syrian Arab Army and Armed Forces issued on Sunday two administrative orders ending the retention and summons of reserve officers who have completed three or more years of actual reserve service and for the row of retained officers and individuals who have had actual reserve service of 7 years or more.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the statement of the leadership of the Syrian Army as saying: “We issued two administrative orders ending the retention and recall for April 7th, 2020 of the reserve officers in the civil reserve who have completed three years or more of actual backup service until the date of 1 April 2020.”
The statement pointed out that “the end of retention and summons to specialized human doctors is issued by order of the Medical Services Department in accordance with the possibility of releasing them and for the ranks of retained officers and individuals who are enrolled in the reserve service before the date of 1-1-2013 who had their actual reserve service 7 years or more until the date of April 1, 2020 ..And for the ranks of the officers and individuals retained and the civil reserves enrolled who obtained a percentage of 30%, excluding those who have a backup call from them,” they added.
Over the past two years, the Syrian Army has sought to discharge several soldiers who have served in the military for several years past their conscription period.
