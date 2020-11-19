BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s General Command issued two administrative orders to end the detention and summoning of reserve officers and reservist personnel as of next February.
The command statement stated, “The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces issued two administrative orders to end the retention and summoning of reserve officers, the description of officers and reserve personnel as of 1-2-2021,
according to the following:
– Officers (retained and enrolled in reserve service) whose reserve service reached two years or more until the date 1-1-2021.
– Physicians specialized in the Department of Medical Services, who have actual reserve service of two years or more, shall be released according to the possibility of dispensing with their services.
– Row of officers and individuals (retained and enrolled in reserve service) whose actual reserve service reached no less than seven and a half years until the date of 1-1-2021.
– The ranks of officers and individuals enrolled in reserve service who were born in 1982 and whose actual reserve service was two years or more.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.