BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s General Command issued two administrative orders to end the detention and summoning of reserve officers and reservist personnel as of next February.

The command statement stated, “The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces issued two administrative orders to end the retention and summoning of reserve officers, the description of officers and reserve personnel as of 1-2-2021,

according to the following:

– Officers (retained and enrolled in reserve service) whose reserve service reached two years or more until the date 1-1-2021.

– Physicians specialized in the Department of Medical Services, who have actual reserve service of two years or more, shall be released according to the possibility of dispensing with their services.

– Row of officers and individuals (retained and enrolled in reserve service) whose actual reserve service reached no less than seven and a half years until the date of 1-1-2021.

– The ranks of officers and individuals enrolled in reserve service who were born in 1982 and whose actual reserve service was two years or more.