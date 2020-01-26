BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of entering the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after making a large-scale advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army resumed their offensive on Saturday afternoon following the capture of several towns and villages southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division managed to capture the towns of Tal Manis and Ma’ar Shamshah, which are the last points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now at the southeastern outskirts of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, marking the first time since 2014 that they have approached the city and the Wadi Al-Deif Base.
The Syrian Arab Army lost Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in 2012, but they lost Wadi Al-Deif after a large-scale offensive by Jabhat Al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army (FSA).
If the Syrian Army does capture Wadi Al-Deif and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, they will be in control of another major point along the Idlib-Hama Highway.
