BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has made significant progress across the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week, putting their forces within striking distance of Saraqib for the first time in years.
On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture five towns in eastern Idlib after pushing northwest of the strategic town of Abu Jarif.
As a result of this advance on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves on the brink of entering the Aleppo Governorate from neighboring Idlib.
This is an important development for the Syrian Armed Forces, as it means they are close to taking full control of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway for the first time since 2011.
At the same time, the Syrian Army is also trying to link up with their forces that are currently on the offensive in southern Aleppo.
The Syrian Army has spent the last week or so attempting to advance towards the highway from the town of Khan Touman, which is located in the southern countryside of Aleppo.
