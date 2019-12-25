BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of encircling another Turkish observation post in the Idlib Governorate after scoring a new advance on Tuesday.

According to the latest reports from the Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army is quickly approaching the Turkish observation post that is located near the town of Ma’ar Hattat.

Similar to the encirclement in Al-Sarman and Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Army will likely be replaced by the Russian military police, who will later coordinate with the Turkish forces at these observation posts.

The Syrian Arab Army is also advancing further along the Idlib-Hama Highway, as they attempt to secure the entire roadway between the cities of Khan Sheikhoun and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

This advance comes amid rumors of a new ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate after the Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin met with Russian officials to discuss a potential cessation of hostilities at this front.

