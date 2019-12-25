BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of encircling another Turkish observation post in the Idlib Governorate after scoring a new advance on Tuesday.

According to the latest reports from the Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army is quickly approaching the Turkish observation post that is located near the town of Ma’ar Hattat.

Similar to the encirclement in Al-Sarman and Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Army will likely be replaced by the Russian military police, who will later coordinate with the Turkish forces at these observation posts.

The Syrian Arab Army is also advancing further along the Idlib-Hama Highway, as they attempt to secure the entire roadway between the cities of Khan Sheikhoun and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

This advance comes amid rumors of a new ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate after the Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin met with Russian officials to discuss a potential cessation of hostilities at this front.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army's elite forces in action around southern Idlib: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Gryz Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Annnnnd also a merry Christmas to the Dog in Chief now. I’ll have one more cup of red wine specially for this news. I mean it. I’ll do it in minutes after I post this.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-25 17:04