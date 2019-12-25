BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of encircling another Turkish observation post in the Idlib Governorate after scoring a new advance on Tuesday.
According to the latest reports from the Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army is quickly approaching the Turkish observation post that is located near the town of Ma’ar Hattat.
Similar to the encirclement in Al-Sarman and Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Army will likely be replaced by the Russian military police, who will later coordinate with the Turkish forces at these observation posts.
The Syrian Arab Army is also advancing further along the Idlib-Hama Highway, as they attempt to secure the entire roadway between the cities of Khan Sheikhoun and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
This advance comes amid rumors of a new ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate after the Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin met with Russian officials to discuss a potential cessation of hostilities at this front.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.