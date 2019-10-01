BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is seriously considering a new offensive in the Idlib Governorate after several days of trading hostilities with the jihadist forces near the demilitarized zone, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News this morning.

According to the military source, the Syrian Army’s patience is wearing thin in southern Idlib and western Aleppo after several ceasefire violations by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in these governorates.

The source said the army has responded to the ceasefire violations, but they have yet to launch any storming operation against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

He would add that if Turkey does not dismantle Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their jihadist allies this month, then the Syrian military will launch a new offensive to further weaken these militant factions in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army halted their southern Idlib offensive in late August after capturing several areas, including the key town of Khan Sheikhoun.

However, since then, the front-lines in southern Idlib have experienced little peace, as both sides continue to trade hostilities each day.

Furthermore, the Syrian military has accused both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed militants of purposely preventing civilians from accessing the Abu Dhuhour humanitarian crossing for 18 days.

The Syrian military has called on the militants to open a passage way to the humanitarian crossing and stop the harassment of civilians attempting to flee the area.

