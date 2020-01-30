BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is now 3 kilometers away from the strategic city of Saraqib in the northeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

This advance by the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) comes just 48 hours after they announced the capture of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib.

In the video posted below, a reporter with the 25th Special Mission Forces Division points out that Saraqib is just 3 kilometers away from their current positions in the Idlib countryside.

