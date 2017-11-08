BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran have met up with the Iraqi forces at the Deir Ezzor-Anbar border axis, Al-Alam journalist, Rabea Kalawandy, reported this morning.

Backed by Hezbollah and Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Iraqi paramilitary), the Syrian Army and IRGC forces were able to meet-up with the Iraqi forces across the border after reaching the Akash Oil Fields in the southeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

While some reports indicate that the Syrian Army and their allies have retaken the Akash Oil Fields, a source told Al-Masdar News this morning that the site is still under the control of the Islamic State (ISIS).

In the coming days, the Syrian Army and their allies will likely liberate more border territory en route to the Islamic State stronghold of Albukamal near the Deir Ezzor-Anbar axis.