In this photo taken on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, Syrian army personnel fire a cannon in Latakia province, about 12 from the border with Turkey in Syria. Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian army has launched an offensive in central and northwestern regions. (Alexander Kots/Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is currently involved in its fiercest battle of the month against the jihadist rebels in northeastern Latakia.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian allies, the Syrian Arab Army has been involved in a two-day-long battle for the key mountaintop town of Kabani, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the Zuwayqat Mountain on Monday afternoon after making another big push to reach Kabani; however, they are now deadlocked in an intense firefight to capture the last hills before the mountaintop town.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has suffered heavy casualties during this 48-hour-long battle, but the armed forces’ high command is still dead set on capturing the town, despite these losses.

The jihadist rebels have refused to concede these last hills before Kabani and will likely launch a big counter-offensive in the coming hours to drive back the Syrian Arab Army from the area.

For the jihadists, losing Kabani would be a much bigger blow to them than losing Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama, as the town overlooks the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour and the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.

We salute the brave Syrians risking their lives against the barbarous jihadi fanatics.
Let us hope the Syrian flag flies over Idlib again soon.

Wishing the SAA / RuAF all the success in eliminating those foreign-backed jihadis.

Without Tiger Forces or Hezbollah…SAA are not reliable force to retake Kabani!..4º armour Division is good in tanks battle and artillery…but not infantery!

Si Rusia no había permitido inmiscuirse en Turquía, había hecho el gobierno Sirio había recuperado, pero lamentablemente Putin deja actuar libremente a su amigo Erdogan, que decepción … !!!
Gloria al ejercito Sirio, hasta la victoria siempre … !!!!

