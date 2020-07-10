BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intercepted a convoy of U.S. armored vehicles in the Al-Hasakah countryside, forcing it to turn around.

According to a field source in Al-Hasakah, the incident occurred near the village of Mansef Al-Tahatani, which is located near the strategic town of Tal Tamr.

Furthermore, the Ba’ath Battalions of Al-Hasakah said that “a checkpoint for the 154th Regiment of the Syrian Army intercepted three armored vehicles for the American occupation,” prompting them to turn around.

As shown in the photos released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) above, the SAA forces can be seen directing the U.S. armored vehicles to turn around.

Friday’s incident marks the second time this week that the Syrian Army has intercepted a U.S. military convoy and forced them to turn around in northeastern Syria.

